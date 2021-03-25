Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.22.

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Company Profile

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in social infrastructure properties. Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 29 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups.

