Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,096 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,191,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $128,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

DLTR opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.64. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.43 and a 1-year high of $115.45. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

