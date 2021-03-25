Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,004 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,004 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $133,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after acquiring an additional 573,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,315,000 after purchasing an additional 268,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LYB opened at $102.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average of $87.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.74.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

