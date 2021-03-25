Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $112.39 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $112,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,108,819,000 after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,695,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $407,141,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $254.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.70. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,942. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.