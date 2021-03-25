Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $110.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,709,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of The Blackstone Group worth $110,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 54,089 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 116,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 198,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.96.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

