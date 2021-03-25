Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 623,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $109,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,463 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Barclays upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $147.98 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,438 shares of company stock worth $39,087,638. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

