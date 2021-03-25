Charles Goode Buys 3,117 Shares of Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) Stock

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) insider Charles Goode purchased 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$8.94 ($6.39) per share, with a total value of A$27,878.45 ($19,913.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$7.61.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Australian United Investment’s payout ratio is currently 137.65%.

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolio for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It also invests in banks and other financials, healthcare, consumers, Infrastructure, transport, mining and energy.

