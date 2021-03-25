ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down to $22.13

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.13, but opened at $21.13. ChampionX shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 11,348 shares trading hands.

CHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ChampionX by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 93,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ChampionX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ChampionX by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

