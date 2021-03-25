Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 61,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,234,698 shares.The stock last traded at $5.54 and had previously closed at $5.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $921.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. Equities analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $187,131.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $997,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,787 shares of company stock worth $1,638,704. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the first quarter worth $175,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 13.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 371,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 43,742 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 167.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 132,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 371,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

