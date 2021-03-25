Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

CERT has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37. Certara has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,076,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,406,000.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

