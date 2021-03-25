Centerstone Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Centerstone Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Brunswick comprises approximately 3.0% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of Brunswick worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

Brunswick stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.