Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 153.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CAGDF. Raymond James downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

OTCMKTS:CAGDF opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

