Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CAGDF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of CAGDF opened at $8.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

