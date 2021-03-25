Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $4.38

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.16. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 55,930 shares traded.

CDEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $1,064,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 742,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 292,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.