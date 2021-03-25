Centamin plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Centamin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centamin’s FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CELTF. UBS Group began coverage on Centamin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.92. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

