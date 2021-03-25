CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3,965.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 131,778 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.64. 6,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,417. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.98 and a 12 month high of $96.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

