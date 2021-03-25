CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 24.3% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $262,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,885. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

