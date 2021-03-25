CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 136 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 192.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 33,517 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $387.61. The stock had a trading volume of 189,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,654. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.68. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $240.49 and a 12 month high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

