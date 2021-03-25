Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Lowered by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,011,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAT traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

