Castweet Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, Castweet has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Castweet coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $239,953.62 and $91,570.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.34 or 0.00828659 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000147 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00105702 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000558 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars.

