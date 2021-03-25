Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 72,834 shares.The stock last traded at $45.29 and had previously closed at $45.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68. The company has a market cap of $651.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $37.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 70.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG Funds LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.