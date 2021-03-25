Caspian 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,627.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, Caspian has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $23,627.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00022134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.70 or 0.00609135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00064084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00023704 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

