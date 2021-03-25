Casey Chafkin Sells 1,673,599 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CRO Casey Chafkin sold 1,673,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $39,061,800.66. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,600,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,090,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SKLZ traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,948,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,853,549. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54.

SKLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,291,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,417,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

