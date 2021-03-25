Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Position Raised by 3G Capital Partners LP

3G Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up about 20.1% of 3G Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 3G Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $23,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Carvana by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Carvana by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Carvana by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Carvana by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVNA. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

CVNA traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $253.12. 50,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,414. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.75 and its 200-day moving average is $244.44. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.52, for a total value of $1,718,567.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,753.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.70, for a total value of $13,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 692,580 shares of company stock valued at $194,761,816. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

