Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading Up 2.8%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) shares were up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 1,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 601,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. Benchmark raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $825.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 285.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

