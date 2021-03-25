Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.20

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €14.20 ($16.71) and traded as high as €14.73 ($17.33). Carrefour shares last traded at €14.60 ($17.18), with a volume of 1,981,332 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.68 ($19.62).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

