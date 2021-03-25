Caroline Tsai Sells 7,164 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,965.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE WU opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 86,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in The Western Union by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 136,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 81,118 shares during the period.
WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
