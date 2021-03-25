Caroline Tsai Sells 7,164 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,965.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE WU opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 86,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in The Western Union by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 136,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 81,118 shares during the period.

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

