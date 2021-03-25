CarMax (KMX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 1st. Analysts expect CarMax to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect CarMax to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of KMX stock opened at $128.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $136.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.