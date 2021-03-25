CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

