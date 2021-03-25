Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,700,674 shares of the company traded hands. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.