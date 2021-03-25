Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 7,673 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,495. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.