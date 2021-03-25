Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,697,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $20,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 376.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 11.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

In other SmileDirectClub news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 66.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SDC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.32. 20,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,891,916. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

