Captrust Financial Advisors Has $10.30 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,716 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $502.81. 84,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,499,076. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $238.39 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.77, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

