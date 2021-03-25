Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Allstate were worth $16,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.26. 5,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,417. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.37 and its 200-day moving average is $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

