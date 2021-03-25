Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.35

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 138596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSFFF shares. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.00 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

