CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CWXZF. CIBC increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.60.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

