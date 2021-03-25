Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the company will earn ($1.16) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ELDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.92.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.