Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Target Price to $36.00

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northland Securities restated a top pick rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ayr Wellness has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.88.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

AYRWF opened at $30.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($4.83).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayr Wellness stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails branded cannabis products cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It operates two medical dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc in February 2021.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.