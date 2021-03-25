Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) Director Andres Juan Milla Sells 100,000 Shares

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) Director Andres Juan Milla sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$19,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,100 shares in the company, valued at C$20,689.50.

Shares of Candente Copper stock opened at C$0.20 on Thursday. Candente Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$50.22 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Candente Copper Company Profile

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

