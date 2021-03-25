Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by CSFB from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNQ. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.20.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$37.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.69 and a 12 month high of C$41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.86 billion and a PE ratio of -102.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.41.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.15, for a total transaction of C$1,012,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,921,487.75. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.25, for a total transaction of C$770,557.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,617,853.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,875 shares of company stock worth $5,031,655.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

