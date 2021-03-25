Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.83.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,551,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,963,000 after buying an additional 112,849 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,442,000 after purchasing an additional 174,430 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.41. 24,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,647. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $72.73 and a 1 year high of $119.35. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

