Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.72

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and traded as low as $9.09. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 2,070 shares.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

