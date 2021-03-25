Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 445.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

