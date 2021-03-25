Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 9,333 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $254.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.13 and its 200 day moving average is $197.85. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $115.90 and a 1 year high of $260.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.