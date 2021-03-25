Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 3,030 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 47.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $507,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 9.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 311.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,479,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $366.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.35 and its 200 day moving average is $384.51. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.34 and a twelve month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.22.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

