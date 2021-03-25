Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 12,677 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,677 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

RHI opened at $73.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

