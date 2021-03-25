Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Paycom Software by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $364.37 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.17.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

