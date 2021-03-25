Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $156.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.51 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $98.39 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.34. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

