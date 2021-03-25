Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of CADE opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

In other news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

