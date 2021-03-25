Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $18.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

